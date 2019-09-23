Skyforce Introduce New Coach Eric Glass

20th Head Coach In Franchise's 31-Year History

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Skyforce are a little over a month away from tipping off the G-League season, and today introduced the man who will lead them in to the new campaign.

Eric Glass was officially introduced as the 20th head coach of the Skyforce at the Pentagon this afternoon. Glass has been within the Miami Heat organization for the past nine years in a number of roles, most recently coaching their summer league teams.

It’s his charge to get the Skyforce back to the playoffs and a championship caliber. They’ve missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.