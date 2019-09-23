South Dakota Golf Hall Of Fame Opens

SDGA Hall Of Fame At Holiday Inn At Elmwood

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Capitalizing off of some of the golf excitement of the past week from the Sanford International, the South Dakota Golf Association today held the grand opening for the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame at the Holiday Inn near Elmwood in Sioux Falls..

They held a tournament today followed by a banquet in the evening to celebrate finally having a place for the greatest golfers in South Dakota to be recognized, with displays featuring some of the memorabilia from past and present pros like Kris Tschetter, Tom Byrum and Kim Kaufman.