“South Dakota Salutes” Says Thank You To First Responders

HUMBOLDT, S.D – First responders risk their lives to protect us, and one event in Humboldt hopes to show appreciation.

The 4th annual “South Dakota Salutes” takes place the last Monday and Tuesday of September. It’s a statewide shooting competition for first responders. The event is funded by around 70 sponsors. Half the proceeds go to putting on the event. The other half goes to a trust fund. This trust gives to families who have lost a loved one on the line of duty. For Co-Chairman Tony Bour, it’s about saying thank you.

“As much as we hate to have a loss of life, we feel that it’s our chance to be a first responder to these people that really do so much for us,” Tony says.

Tony says the checks are worth $10 thousand dollars. He says they get to the families within 2 days of their loss.