Trump Denies Using US Aid to Pressure Ukraine

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is denying that he told the president of Ukraine that his country would only get U.S. aid if they investigated the son of Democratic rival Joe Biden.

During a meeting Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations, Trump said emphatically: “I didn’t do it.”

He said he hoped people would be able to eventually see a transcript of the call. He says if his critics ever see it, they will be “very disappointed.”

Trump said he didn’t put “any pressure” on Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden.

His comments came amid reports he pressured Ukraine’s leader to help investigate political rival Joe Biden at the same time the White House was withholding $250 million in aid to the Eastern European nation.