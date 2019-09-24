At UN, Trump Criticizes Social Media Platforms

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump says a few social media platforms are acquiring immense power “over what we can see and over what we are allowed to say.”

Trump extensively uses social media platforms to attack political rivals and tout his own work. Even so, he has claimed that social media companies are biased against conservatives.

Trump told world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that he has made clear to social media companies that his administration will uphold the right of free speech. He says “a permanent political class” is openly disdainful of the will of the people.

Trump’s comments come as many lawmakers voice frustration over what companies are doing to remove hate speech from their platforms.

Facebook has banned extremist figures such as Alex Jones of Infowars and Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam. Twitter has banned hate speech on the basis of someone’s race, gender and other categories.