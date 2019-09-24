Cougars Are Ready For Key to City Game Against Augie

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Key to the City game is Thursday night at Bob Young Field as the Cougars of USF try to maintain their dominance of Augustana. They have won all but one of the games since making the move to NCAA D-II and Jon Anderson and his players are excited for the game even though it’s a very short week to get prepared both mentally and physically. “It’s a great time of year. It’s one that our players look forward to, our fans look forward to and it’s on a short week so you know that anticipation came early and you know we don’t have to wait all week for it. The team that has the ability to recover and be the healthiest is going to have a big advantage Thursday night…”