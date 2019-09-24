Kris Tschetter Loves New SD Golf Hall of Fame

Kris Tschetter Loves New SD Golf Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Many of the 60 members of the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame and their families gathered Monday in Sioux Falls to get their first look at the brand new facility that is right next to the SDGA office in the Holiday Inn next to Elmwood GC in Sioux Falls. And for members like Kris Tschetter, it’s pretty exciting to finally be able to see all of the stories and memorabilia to share with friends and family. “South Dakota has always been such a great golf state . It’s really embraced the game and so it’s just nice to have a place…” All 60 of the members were recognized at the banquet Monday in what will become an annual event to honor the new Hall of Famers and the Golfers of the Year.