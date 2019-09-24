New Permanent Home for Sports Betting at Grand Falls

LARCHWOOD, I.A. – Grand Falls Casino broke ground on their new sports betting venue.

The casino will be converting their show lounge into the new sports-book. The venue will be a part of a $10 million expansion that includes 163 new hotel rooms, additional RV campsites, and a new entertainment venue called the Center Stage.

“We felt like now is the time to make this investment in the resort. We believe it will add a whole new level of excitement to the resort on the weekends,” said CEO Dan Kehl.

The casino expects to have the renovations and additions completed by next May.