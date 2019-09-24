Police Investigating Alleged Assault on Iowa Marching Band During Game

Investigators are looking into an alleged assault that happened during the University of Iowa, Iowa State football game earlier this month.

Members of the Iowa marching band say they were assaulted by Iowa State fans while marching towards Jack Trice Stadium. There are five total allegations, including beer being thrown at the band and something at the football team’s bus, cracking a windshield.

At least one member of the band suffered a broken rib.

“What I do know is there’s been no people have come forward as of this morning to report anything to us. We deeply care. We want somebody to come forward. Please tell us, if you tell us we will investigate to the fullest and we will make sure that we try to find those responsible for any incident that did happen,” said Iowa State University Police Chief Michael Newton.

The news conference comes a day after the University of Iowa president questioned the future of the Cy-Hawk rivalry.