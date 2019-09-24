SD Congressional Delegation Responds To Trump Impeachment Inquiry

South Dakota’s Congressional delegation is sounding off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement Tuesday about opening an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Democrats are expected to explore whether Trump pushed Ukraine’s leader for help investigating Democrat Joe Biden and his son during a summer phone call. Pelosi called reports “a betrayal of our national security” and a “betrayal of our election.”

Trump insists he did nothing wrong when it comes to Ukraine and announced he’ll release a transcript of a phone call with the Ukrainian president.

In a statement to KDLT News, Sen. John Thune said:

“Facts matter, especially when considering something as serious as pursuing an impeachment inquiry, and we simply do not have all of the information that we – Republicans and Democrats – need to reach a fully informed conclusion. Without all of the facts, and despite the president’s willingness to release additional information, it’s pretty obvious that congressional Democrats have allowed their disdain for this president to lead them to a politically driven conclusion that many in the far-left wing of their party have long desired. I’m disappointed Democrats are so obviously letting politics preempt the facts. I believe we should let the facts lead where they lead, just as we should let the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has a long history of bipartisan cooperation on issues like this one, do its work unimpeded and free from politics.”

Sen. Mike Rounds said in a statement:

“Democrats have been intent on impeaching the president since day one, so their announcement is no surprise. I wish they would spend this much energy on improving the lives of South Dakotans, such as passing the USMCA, getting our fiscal house in order and reducing burdensome regulations.”

And Rep. Dusty Johnson released statement regarding the Ukraine topic saying:

“I’m supportive of greater transparency in government, and I’m glad the president plans to release the transcript of his call.”

A spokesperson for Johnson said the congressman went on record with the New York Times earlier this year that was opposed to impeachment.