Second SD Disaster Declaration Approved; $8M in Infrastructure Damaged

Lake Thompson Flooding (May 2019)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – President Trump has approved a second Disaster Declaration for South Dakota.

The declaration is in response to severe storms and flooding that happened in late May and early June. FEMA officials estimated roughly $8 million in public infrastructure damage, spanning 25 counties and two reservations.

South Dakota also received a federal disaster declaration in June for several winter storms and flooding that impacted 58 counties.

The state has two more federal disaster declaration requests pending for storm damage from later this summer.