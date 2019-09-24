Social Media Creates Excitement For National Voter Registration Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Today is national Voter Registration Day, a yearly event that started back in 2012. In that short time the day has dramatically evolved with the surge of social media.

While that’s great for exposure, there are some potential red flags.

The goal of national voter registration day is simple.

“A way to encourage people to register to vote and make sure that their registration is done correctly,” says League of Women Voter’s South Dakota President Amy Scott-Stoltz.

But if you spend time online, you may notice this year’s a little different. The internet’s getting people excited.

“Facebook and Snapchat, and it looks like a bunch of others, are just running different campaigns, trying to get people to say they registered to vote, and get the word out that that’s an important thing coming up here in the fall election,” says “Wired For Coding” author Will Buschee.

Social media seems to be making a kind of video game out of the process.

“It used to be where you’d get your sticker and put on your shirt, but a lot of people will put it on their Facebook profiles for 24 hours or a couple of days saying that they voted,” Will says.

But it’s not all fun and games. The internet may get people excited about their right to vote. It also brings downsides.

“I think people need to be very cautious of what they’re reading and what the original source is,” says Will.

“You know everyone has access to information and making sure that your sources are reliable, and non-partisan, and making sure that you have done your research on candidates and issues so that you know what you’re voting for,” says Amy.

Experts say it’s all about checking the source.

“All political ads now have to reference who’s paying for the ads, so you can just click that link to find out who it is behind the ad, but the other thing is all the social media platforms will list the candidates as verified accounts,” says Will.

Making sure people not only use their right to vote, but prepare to make informed choices.

In many states you can register to vote online, but can’t in South Dakota.

To register, download the form on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website at sdsos.gov. Then, fill it out and bring it to your county auditor.