Woman Sentenced for Embezzling From McCrossan Boys Ranch

BRANDON, S.D. – A Brandon woman has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for embezzling money from McCrossan Boys Ranch.

42-year-old Crystal Nelson pled guilty to fraudulently inflating her payroll checks and using a company credit card for personal purchases.

The embezzlement took place over a five year period while Nelson served as a bookkeeper.

Nelson was sentenced on Monday to 12 months and day in federal prison with three years of supervised release. Nelson is also ordered to pay McCrossan Boys Ranch nearly $200,000 in restitution.