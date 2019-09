32nd Annual KDLT Coats for All Kicks Off

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 32nd annual KDLT Coats for All drive is officially underway.

You can drop off new or gently used winter gear to Billion dealerships in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing or at the Salvation Army on North Cliff.

You can also drop them off here at the KDLT-TV studio.

Shipley’s Garment Spa Cleaners will clean the items and the Salvation Army will hand them out for free.