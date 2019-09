Chester Area’s Volleyball Coach Jean Benson Gets 400th Career Win

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PARKER, SD— Chester Area head volleyball coach Jean Benson reached a pretty cool milestone last night, as she got her 400th career victory in South Dakota as the flyers defeated parker in four sets 3-1.

Benson has been leading the flyers for 20 years now and captured the class “B” title in 2015.

She is currently number 18 all-time in career high school volleyball wins in South Dakota