Feeding South Dakota Receives 40,000 Pounds of Mac and Cheese

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A semi-truck filled to the brim with mac and cheese arrived in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

Land O’Lakes donated 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese to Feeding South Dakota. Land O’Lakes board member Lynn Boadwine says that the company donated internationally in the past but sees a need for it right here at home.

The mac and cheese is being stored at Feeding South Dakota’s distribution center in Sioux Falls and from there it will make its way to The Banquet and other meal service organizations throughout the area.