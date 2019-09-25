Flandreau High School Offers Dakota Language to Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “It’s always been in my family and probably always will be,” said freshman at Flandreau High School Arianna Weston.

For students like Weston, the Dakota Language class offered at Flandreau High School is more than just another grade on a report card. It’s a better way to communicate with her family.

“Because I know that my grandpa can speak it and my dad can speak it but there is just a lot of things that they try to teach me that I don’t really understand.” Weston continued, “Then I get to class and I understand it a little bit more.”

Teacher Dustin Beaulieu says Flandreau is the first public school to teach this class in South Dakota, but Arianna believes the need for Dakota Language classes is greater than some might think.

She said, “It’d be like taking a Spanish class. The only difference is, it’s probably going to be more popular in this region because of how many people are Native Americans and how many people do actually speak the language.”

With more than 30 students signing up this fall, Beaulieu is hoping to teach more than just the language.

“In this class we are able to teach values inside the language, values of how to be. We are able to push them to be the best they can, not just in this class but in these hallways and taking care of each other and outside of the school.

The importance of the Dakota Language goes beyond communicating, it is more of a lifestyle.

“That’s the bottom line is we want to live,” He said, “But we need our language to continue those things and not just become the movement of being Dakota.”