Local Man Shares Story of Homelessness and Addiction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s starting to cool down in the Sioux Empire. While some love fall festivities, it’s the start of a bad time of year for others. Those without a warm bed sometimes have to sleep on the cold street.

James Herrick has been homeless twice in his life. For the past 6 months, he has been living on the streets of Sioux Falls. That’s where he was during the recent tornadoes.

“The rain was coming down fairly good, and then it started getting windy so I figured the best place for me would be under a bridge,” he says.

Seeking cover didn’t seem to make things any better that night.

“I heard a gurgling noise and water was, you know, a few feet away from me, and all my belongings were already gone,” he continues.

For James, and the rest of the homeless population, fall isn’t a time of festivities. It’s the reminder of winter ahead, and without a place to live, it’s dangerous.

“I have seen people show up here with really bad frostbite on their hands,” says chief of operations at Union Gospel Mission Men’s Center Todd Hill.

But even worse?

“People did die last winter,” says Todd.

People who work at the Union Gospel Mission Men’s Center say it gets more crowded in the winter. They do their best to help everyone they can.

“We usually don’t have enough beds, we at least let them stay on the floor,” says Todd.

But sometimes, even that’s not an option. And some people, like James, have to stay outside.

“Just have to deal with it,” James says.

Winter may be coming, but James is determined to get back on his feet. He is a recovering addict.

“I have two young daughters still here in Sioux Falls, and they were staying with me one time, and they kind of found my stuff and it really bothered me that they found out about the way dad was,” James says.

This was devastating.

“It kinda helped to say, you know, enough’s enough,” James continues.

He’s getting inspiration from who he loves most.

“They’re doing really good, they do good in school,” James says of his children.

Hopefully, with his girls in mind, James will find the will to get through the winter.

Mayor Paul Tenhaken says one of his goals is to provide more affordable housing, which may help the homeless population in Sioux Falls.