Massive Crane Tips Over on Wind Farm Construction Site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A wind and solar energy company is trying to figure out what led to a crane tipping over near the town Tripp.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Prevailing Wind Park construction site; sPower, the company behind the project, says the accident happened while the crane was moving between turbines.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Western Area Power Administration, the wind park is expected to include up to 100 turbines. It will span 47,000 acres across Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Yankton. and Hutchinson Counties.