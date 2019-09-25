OG, Watertown and Chester Gain Impressive VB Victories Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS and PARKER, SD… It was a very busy night on the volleyball courts Tuesday night. Among the matches were #2 O’Gorman at #3 Washington in Class “AA”. Emma Ronsiek had a huge night with 24 kills as the Knights beat the Warriors on their home floor 3-1. Over at the Lincoln gym, top-ranked Watertown was pushed right to the limit, winning in 5 sets over the Pats including 16-14 in the 5th set. The #1 Arrows are now 10-1 thanks to Meghan Heggelund’s 11 kills. And in Parker, with Jill Christensen watching, the Parker Pheasants and Chester Flyers split the first two sets before Chester went on to win the match 3-1 behind the solid play of Ella Pry. They improved to 10-3 while the Pheasants are now 11-4.