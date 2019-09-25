One Last Dance Between USF and Augie?

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Augustana verse USF rivalry is always one to watch.

But, will Thursday’s match-up be the last time that these two teams battle for the key to the city?

With Augustana’s inevitable move to DI coming within the next year or two, this could be the last dance between the teams.

Although, USF leads the key to city series all-time 6-1, it’s been a rivalry to look forward to for years.

But, both team’s don’t want to focus on the past or the future, they’re more concerned about the match-up Thursday.

“For our guys it’s out of their control,” said Augustana Head Football Coach Jerry Olszewski. “All those decisions and all those timelines are totally out of our control. We’ll focus on a football game and that’s where it needs to be against a good football. We think we’re pretty good so let’s leave it at that.”

“Honestly we haven’t really even talked about that like I said it’s not about the past or future. It’s about this year and this year’s team and that all it is,” said Nick Zimmerman, USF senior offensive lineman.

One player that will be missing this year’s game is Gabe Watson, as he is recovering from an injury.

We all know how dangerous he could have been in this game

Last year, he had rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-13 Augie win.