Stampede Prepare for Title Defense

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Clark Cup champion Stampede are back at work as they prepare to defend their title.

But they will have to do it with a whole new cast.

Only two of players who got significant minutes on last year’s team are returning this season, which means head coach Scott Owens has a new group to mold into champions.

After, going 4-2 in the preseason, he feels his team is ready for the fall classic this weekend.

“Well I mean it’s been a little bit of mixed bag here in the preseason,” said Owens. “Overall it’s been pretty good, but we just have to be patient. It’s human nature to think you’re going to pick-up where you left off last year, and there’s a lot of work that has to go into it. There’s a chance that we’re going to pretty good but it’s going to but it’s going to take us a couple of months.”

The Stampede’s quest to repeat will start this Saturday in Chicago where they take on the Des Moines buccaneers on Saturday and the Chicago Steel on Sunday.