Stenberg, Lincoln Win Boys City Golf Titles

SIOUX FALLS, SD… They finished up the boys city golf tournament Tuesday at Elmwood and the Lincoln Patriots took the team title by just 7 shots over Roosevelt and 20 better than O’Gorman. Nash Stenberg started the 3rd and final round with a huge lead and he made it stand up as Jack Lundin carded a final-round 68 and helped his Rough Riders to 2nd place in the the team event. Stenberg shot a final round 75 and still won by 7 shots over Jack Eggebraaten and Jack Lundin both of of Roosevelt. Jacob Stewart of O’Gorman took 4th place with a 3-round total of 226.