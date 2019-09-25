What is an Impeachment Inquiry? Political Science Professor Explains

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, S.D.- This is the fourth time in American history that the U.S. House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry into a president, but what exactly does that mean?

Dr. Michael Card, a USD Political Science Professor says it’s a rare time in U.S. history.

“Doesn’t happen very often. There are only two presidents have been impeached so far in our nearly 250 years of the United States of America,” said Dr. Card.

Dr. Card says the impeachment inquiry is the first step in the impeachment process. It’s an investigation that will be completed by six committees.

“Into whether they want to charge the president with high crimes and misdemeanors,” said Dr. Card.

If they find enough evidence Dr. Card says “Six committees will then report to the House Judiciary Committee and the House Judiciary Committee will make a recommendation whether to proceed to the full House of Representatives with a charge of impeachment.”

If that happens, the House of Representatives votes on whether or not to formally impeach the president. 50 percent need to vote yes.

“Then it will go to the senate who will formally notify the president that he’s been impeached or it will just end if they don’t get 50 percent. It will just end,” said Dr. Card.

If the president is impeached it means that congress thinks the president is no longer fit to serve and should be removed from office. Dr. Card says this investigation is happening at an interesting time with the 2020 presidential election coming up.

“They will be energized. I suspect the republicans will be more likely to turn out to vote to support the president and perhaps members of the democratic party who are members of the electorate will be more likely to vote for candidates opposing the president.”

Dr. Card says only time will tell what will happen as the investigation is just getting started. He says what’s interesting right now is that the majority of the public isn’t supportive of President Trump’s impeachment. A new Quinnipiac University Poll released shows 57 percent of Americans are opposed.