AAA Reaches 60 Million Members, Gets Set For Winter

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Plus Towing has been working with AAA for 25 years, tow truck driver Michael Peterson has been serving members for the past nine and a half.

“I drive a wrecker here so my main thing is pulling people out of the ditch,” Peterson said. “Flatbeds ain’t really designed for that, wreckers are. I do a lot of winch outs, a lot of moving cars from A to B.

With winter coming up, Peterson will move plenty of cars from point A to point B, but that’s not the most common call he gets.

He said, “During the winter we get really overwhelmed and our one battery guy cannot keep up. Us tow truck drivers do get assigned a lot of jump-starts, we carry a jump-box in the back for jump-starting.”

To avoid getting your car jump-started, here are a few things you should do before winter.

“A good battery is a must; a lot of our winter stuff is a lot of jump-starts. Winter time is when it brings out the worst in your battery.” Peterson continues, “It might start one day when it’s 40 degrees and not the next day when it’s 20 degrees.”

But if your car starts yet you find yourself in the ditch, here are a few tips.

“Definitely stay in your car. You went in the ditch the person behind you might go in the ditch also. Listen to the tow truck driver. A lot of time they aren’t paying attention when they are talking to the tow truck driver, but we look out for them though,” he said.

And if you drive by someone getting towed, make sure to slow down and move over.

Peterson said, “We’re out there doing a job and we’re always looking, but we make mistakes too and a mistake can turn into a tragedy pretty easy.”