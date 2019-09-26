Amy Olson Close to Winning on LPGA Tour

Amy Olson Close to Winning on LPGA Tour

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… When Amy Olson was in Sioux Falls for the Sanford International, she talked about her career on the LPGA Tour which includes an almost-win at the Evian Classic when she held the lead on the final tee box. But she’s made dramatic improvements in her game and feel like she’s ready to break through and get that first career victory. “I feel like I’m doing the right things and I’ve put myself in a great position a lot of times and I do. I feel like it’s just a matter of time but there’s no guarantees. I’m going to keep working and either way I’ve had such a great time being out on tour. This is my 6th year and I just love what I do so… I love to compete…”

She competed in the first round Thursday at the Indy Women in Tech tournament shooting an opening round 6 under par 66. She is 3 shots out of the lead.