Bramble Park Zoo In Danger of Losing Animals

WATERTOWN, SD— Fewer than 10 percent of zoos licensed by the US Department of Agriculture are accredited by the “Association of Zoos and Aquariums” (AZA).

For the Bramble Park Zoo, they take pride in knowing their zoo is one of the few.

“We all take pride in it the whole city from the mayor to the city council members to the general public. I mean we love our zoo!” said Dan Miller

But in order to keep their main attractions, the zoo has to meet AZA standards.

The association evaluated the zoo this past June.

Through their assessments, they said the zoo needed more staff members and a new quarantine area for their large cats and bears.

If they don’t meet these standards by their evaluation in June of next year, then they would lose their AZA accreditation.

“I think we would lose most of our SSP program animals, which are usually our high-profile animals. The snow leopard to some of the primates, to the lemurs, to our tiger,” said Miller.

The quarantine area may take a little while because it is a part of a $1.5 million animal care building project.

“This is something that has been in the budget for a long time. It should have been done 5-6 years ago kept getting pushed back and pushed back. Now we’re realizing the urgency of getting the facility built,” said Watertown City Council President Glen Vilhauer.

The zoo needs to at least have the quarantine area built by their next assessment, which is going to cause the City to re-work their recently passed 2020 budget.

“We defiantly have to have something in place to show the accrediting authorities, ‘Hey we are addressing the concerns,'” said Vilhauer.

Bramble Park management believes that the quarantine area and new staff members would be enough to pass their next evaluation and keep their accreditation.