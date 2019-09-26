Dell Rapids Man Announces 2020 Campaign for U.S. Senate

Dell Rapids, S.D. – A former state legislator has announced plans run for U.S. Senator Mike Rounds’ seat in 2020.

Democrat Dan Ahlers says he will officially kick off his campaign Monday, September 30th at Papa’s Pub and Eatery in Dell Rapids.

“Washington has been taken over by partisan politics. Politicians are more concerned with the next election then getting the work of the people done. South Dakota deserves representation that will listen and find solutions for today’s challenges,” Ahlers said in a written statement to the media.

Ahlers, the President of the Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce, has been a small business owner in Dell Rapids for nearly 20 years.

He served in both the South Dakota State House and Senate.

Ahlers lost his re-election bid for the senate last November.

Rapid City Republican Schyller Borglum has also announced her candidacy for the senate seat.

Senator Rounds has yet to confirm whether he’ll run for re-election.