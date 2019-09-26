Fallen South Dakota Firefighter to be Honored at National Memorial Service

STURGIS, S.D. – A South Dakota volunteer fire chief who died in the line of duty last fall will be honored by the U.S. Fire Service this October.

Sturgis Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief David P. Fischer died September 7th, 2018. Fischer was responding to a structure fire and was killed when a nearby propane take exploded.

He is among 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018.

On October 6nd, Fischer will be honored at the 38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial service in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

His name will also be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the Academy grounds.

The national tribute is sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) and the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Fire Administration.