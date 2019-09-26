Hultgren Enters Guilty Plea for Copper Lounge Collapse Death

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The company at the center of the Copper Lounge collapse has pleaded guilty to a charge connected with the death of a construction worker.

A representative from Hultgren Construction entered the plea Thursday afternoon in Federal court for one count of “willful violation of the OSHA act resulting in the death to an employee.”

Construction worker Ethan McMahon was killed in the December 2016 collapse.

The charge is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of five years probation and a $500,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 16th.