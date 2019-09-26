Sioux Falls Woman Gifted Donated Car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A joint effort between Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln and The Community Outreach Program resulted in a Sioux Falls woman receiving a new-to-her vehicle.

Amanda Jager was displaced from her home and lost her vehicle after three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls on September 11.

Thursday morning, Jager was gifted a Chevy Impala by the Rides to Success Program.

Rides to Success is a joint operation between Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln and The Community Outreach Program that donates vehicles to participants working through self-sufficiency programs.

“It means a lot. An especially big blessing,” said Jager. “Especially being affected in the tornado two weeks ago, and just having the community pull together with it all. Its huge, huge relief.”

Sioux Falls Ford is continuing to seek qualified, used vehicles to be utilized in this program. Any community member interested in donating a vehicle or learning more about the program should contact Amy Benda at the Community Outreach, 605.331.3935 or amy@thecommunityoutreach.org.