State Approves $41 Million Loan for Sioux Falls Water Reclamation Facility Expansion

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem says the state Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved a $41,625,000 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program for Sioux Falls to expand its water reclamation facility.

The loan will be administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“I am pleased to announce that the City of Sioux Falls will receive this assistance,” said Gov. Noem. “The funding will help the city expand its water reclamation facility to meet its current and future wastewater treatment demands.”

The city is using a phased approach to complete the necessary water reclamation facility expansion.

Phase one activities will include improvements to the headworks, primary clarifier influent diversion facilities and increased activated sludge, filtration and chlorine contact capacity.

Overall project goals include long-term system reliability and improving wastewater treatment operations.

The total estimated cost of the project is approximately $159,000,000. Loan terms are 2.5 percent for 20 years for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan.