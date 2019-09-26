Vandals Spray Paint Swastika-like Symbols on Rock Valley, IA Bridge

ROCK VALLEY, IA – City officials in Rock Valley, Iowa are asking for help identifying who’s responsible for vandalizing a city bridge.

The city posted photos to Facebook Thursday morning, showing what appears to be several swastikas spray-painted on Kiwanis Bridge.

“City officials ask any witness to these crimes or resident who has information on these acts to notify our Police Department or call the Sheriff’s Department,” the post reads.

The number for the Rock Valley Police Department is (712) 476-5716.

The Sioux County Sheriff can be reached at (712) 737-3307.