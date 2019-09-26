Twins Celebrate Division Title

Twins Celebrate Division Title

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



DETROIT, MI… The Minnesota Twins clinched their first division title since 2010 Wednesday night in Detroit. And it was a joyous occasion for the manager, who celebrated his borthday, a long-time veteran and a new guy with plenty of post season experience.

Rocco Baldelli, Twins Manager says: “You know it’s a beautiful night for everybody here and when you spend this much time working towards a goal and you try to do it the best you can every day and you try to do it the right way and you watch the people around you doing it the right way it feels great…

Kyle Gibson, Twins Pitcher says: “It’s something that we’ve been working towards for a long time. To bring in the pieces that we did and to believe in ourselves like we did and come back in a lot of situations and fight injuries the whole time, there’s a lot of guys I’m really, really proud of. To be able to celebrate with these guys not just today but the next four days, this is going to be a lot of fun and we’ll get right back to work on Monday because we have more that we want to do…

Sergio Romo, Twins Pitcher says: “I think together we’re strong. I mean wow, we got a shot, we got a real shot. So let’s go!…”