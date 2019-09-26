USF and Augie Coaches Excited For Key to City Game

SIOUX FALLS, SD… USF hosts Augustana Thursday night at Bob Young Field with plenty at stake. Both teams are 2-1 and certainly want to win the Key to the City. But it’s also a very important early-season game for both teams.

Jerry Olszewski, Augie FB Coach says:”It’s always an exciting time and it’s a great opportunity for these kids to play in a game that really is unique across the country….”

Jon Anderson, USF Football Coach says:”Every win is important, whether there’s a million left in the series or 1 or 2, every one counts so it’s something that I think is special for our two institutions, I think it’s unique in Division II football and we’re pleased to be a part of it…”