Augustana’s Defense Dominant In Win Over USF

Seven Sacks, two takeaways in 20-13 victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana claimed the Key To The City with a defensive effort for the ages against rival Sioux Falls.

The Vikings forced a pair of key turnovers and sacked the Coo seven times to preserve a 20-13 victory.

Click on the video viewer to hear from them!