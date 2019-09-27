Fall Enrollment Down at 5 of 6 Public State Universities

PIERRE, S.D. – Fall enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities is down 3 percent in full-time equivalent students, the South Dakota Board of Regents reported today.

The number of full-time equivalent students for the Fall 2019 term—based on total credit hours generated by all students within the regents’ system—was down by 789.1 students to a total of 25,303.8.

Total headcount at the six public universities was 34,520, a decline of 3.4 percent or 1,217 students over last year.

The schools with the greatest decrease are Northern State University, Black Hills State University and South Dakota State University.

“South Dakota’s unemployment rate remains low, and we have a strong job market. That results in some students choosing work over education, especially if they struggle to find the financial resources to attend college,” said Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “South Dakota lacks a stable source of state-level, need-based financial aid. In our work with the Governor and state legislators, we’ll continue to stress that such support is critical to make higher education a reality for more students.”

Dakota State University in Madison was the only public university to show an increase in enrollment this fall.

The school saw a 1.26 percent increase in its full-time equivalent student enrollment this semester.

President Jose-Marie Griffiths says that’s because DSU continues to evolve.

She says with growing programs and new facilities DSU continues to be an attractive option for prospective students.

“I think there’s a lot of optimism on campus. There is a sense of momentum that things are moving forward. To say that we are opening our new research building next week, we are going to start a new residence hall, construction in spring. So all of this shows that we are moving and making progress,” said President Griffiths.

Griffiths says growth does come with new challenges such as recruiting more faculty members and creating more on-campus housing for students.