Garden Honors Woman Whose Family Saved Jews in World War II

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Tulip and daffodil bulbs from the Netherlands are being planted this weekend in New Hampshire in memory of a woman whose family sheltered a Jewish couple during World War II.

Wilhelmina Wiegman, who immigrated after the war to New Hampshire and died this year, was a teenager when her family took in a German couple fleeing Nazi persecution. They sheltered Georg Froehlich and Edith Froehlich in their home in Netherlands from summer of 1944 until the war ended in 1945. They also managed to smuggle the couple’s daughter, Sabine, into their home. She had been staying with farmers in a nearby village.

The Froelich family returned to Germany but Sabine married a member of the Dutch underground and immigrated to New York. Her family, which is in the tulip-importing business, is donating several types of tulips and daffodils for the garden.