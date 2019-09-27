Low Numbers and High Waters for 2019 Pheasant Hunting Season

ARMOUR, S.D.-Pheasant season is just around the corner in South Dakota. However, hunters around the state may run into a few challenges this season because of an unusually wet year.

At South Dakota Pheasant Acres in Armour they’re eager for the weekend because it’s the first time they’ll be out in the private fields this year.

“All of us look forward to the season starting. The weather’s right and everything’s right. We’re looking forward to a really good year,” said Marty Jensen, Manager of South Dakota Pheasant Acres.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks says all the rain and snow has already had an effect on the pheasant population. This year’s pheasant survey shows a 17 percent decrease in pheasants from last year. Jensen says they Aren’t too worried because they have plenty of pheasants to hunt. Though he does admit that this year is going to be a little different for hunters, as some land is under water.

“Makes things not exactly convenient, but it will make for an interesting hunt. And our guests who come here every year, this year’s it’s going to be like going to a whole other place because there’s so much water and lakes and everything looks different,”said Jensen.

It could also create a few challenges.

“It’s going to make getting around a lot harder. We’re going to go through a lot more fuel, we’re going to spend a lot more time on the buses than we usually do. But as far as hunting goes there is a lot of huntable ground yet. It’s just going to be a little tougher to get to,” said Jensen.

Not to mention, just getting to popular hunting areas around the state.

“If a road says it’s closed, best not drive around it because there are a lot of bridges washed out, lot of culverts washed out and the flooding in a lot of places is so deep you can’t drive through it. So I would definitely do some research before I’d start driving around out here,” said Jensen.

And bring bug spray.

There are some potential hotspots for pheasants this year. According to the Game, Fish, and Parks pheasant survey, numbers are up 46 percent in the Aberdeen area and up 12 percent in western South Dakota. Pheasant season for South Dakota residents begins October 12th.