Protect Your Online Image, Avoid Surfaced Social Media Posts

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “It all goes into your digital footprint of who you are,” said Security Awareness Trainer Katie Shuck.

Social media is a place that you can send ideas worldwide at the push of a button, but once that button is pushed; there may be no going back. Shuck emphasizes the importance of screening your own social media accounts.

“It’s next to impossible to not have them resurface because they are already out there.” Shuck said, “What is important is to go back and to go through and try to filter out some of that stuff delete those tweets, but to know that somebody else may have screenshotted them.”

A re-surfaced tweet can cost someone their job, but there are several ways to avoid that from happening from the start.

Shuck Said, “Doing that thinking before you post, double check it. Don’t post immediately and maybe wait five or ten minutes before you respond or react to something because that immediate reaction can have some very negative downfalls.”

In a time where tweets are surfacing from people’s teen and young adult years; parents, teaching your kids social media awareness can save their future.

“Having the conversations with them to know that no matter when they either, decide to make their own account or you allow them to have that, that they are aware of what the behavior needs to be for them on social media. That it can impact their future,” she said.

Whether you are a kid or an adult, filtering your social media profile is important.

“After you’ve posted, go back through and make sure that it’s still what you want to have viewed as your reputation.” Shuck continues, “So going through and deleting pictures, deleting comments, deleting posts that you really don’t want included in who you are as a person.”