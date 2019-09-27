Scoreboard Friday, September 27th

Scoreboard Friday, September 27th
KDLT Sports,

Scoreboard Friday, September 27th

American League

Twins 6, Royals 2 *Sano, LeMarre 2-run HR’s/Twins 100-60

College Volleyball

SMSU 3, Northern 2
Augustana 3, Mary 0
USF 3, Moorhead 0
SDSU 3, NDSU 1
USD 3, Oral Roberts 1
Dakota State 3, Valley City 0
Northwestern 3, York 0

College Equestrian

Oklahoma State 13, SDSU 7

Women’s Soccer

USF 1, Moorhead 0
Augustana 1, Mary 0
SMSU 1, Northern 0

H.S. Football

South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli def. McLaughlin, forfeit

Baltic 31, Hanson 16

Belle Fourche 50, Pine Ridge 0

Bon Homme 36, Kimball/White Lake 18

Brandon Valley 42, Watertown 28

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Flandreau 6

Britton-Hecla 14, Deuel 6

Brookings 49, Douglas 0

Burke 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Canton 31, Lennox 0

Chamberlain 32, Lead-Deadwood 20

Colman-Egan 60, Alcester-Hudson 0

Corsica/Stickney 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 16

Custer 62, Todd County 12

Dakota Valley 20, West Central 14

DeSmet 28, Castlewood 14

Dell Rapids 35, Tri-Valley 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Beresford 26

Estelline/Hendricks 22, Centerville 14

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Gayville-Volin 50, Avon 6

Gregory 47, Parkston 0

Groton Area 46, Redfield/Doland 6

Hamlin 49, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Harding County 62, Dupree 6

Hill City 37, Newell 14

Huron 35, Sturgis Brown 13

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, North Border 8

Langford 37, Faulkton 8

Marty Indian 51, Crazy Horse 0

Mitchell 45, Yankton 42

Mobridge-Pollock 27, Sisseton 20

New Underwood 40, Kadoka Area 0

Pierre 72, Spearfish 0

Rapid City Stevens 37, Sioux Falls Washington 34, 3OT

Red Cloud 68, Little Wound 24

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Vermillion 23

Sioux Falls Lincoln 25, Aberdeen Central 13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Rapid City Central 28

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23, Harrisburg 21

Stanley County 35, Wagner 7

Sully Buttes 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Tea Area 27, Madison 21, OT

Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 6

Wall 21, Philip 0

Warner 49, Northwestern 21

Webster 46, Milbank 0

Winner 14, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6

Wolsey-Wessington 60, Platte-Geddes 20

Iowa

Western Christian 34, Unity Christian 6

Spencer 34, Denison Schleswig 12

West Lyon 43, Emmetsburg 0

West Sioux 58, Sibley Ocheyedan 0

Minnesota

Pipestone 40, Blue Earth 21

Fairmont 40, Luverne 20

Hills Beaver Creek 47, Westbrook WG 8

Jackson County Central 73, Windom 7

Minneota 28, Dawson-Boyd 0

Murray County Central 25, New Ulm Cathedral 7

 

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags:

You Might Also Like