Scoreboard Friday, September 27th
American League
Twins 6, Royals 2 *Sano, LeMarre 2-run HR’s/Twins 100-60
College Volleyball
SMSU 3, Northern 2
Augustana 3, Mary 0
USF 3, Moorhead 0
SDSU 3, NDSU 1
USD 3, Oral Roberts 1
Dakota State 3, Valley City 0
Northwestern 3, York 0
College Equestrian
Oklahoma State 13, SDSU 7
Women’s Soccer
USF 1, Moorhead 0
Augustana 1, Mary 0
SMSU 1, Northern 0
H.S. Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli def. McLaughlin, forfeit
Baltic 31, Hanson 16
Belle Fourche 50, Pine Ridge 0
Bon Homme 36, Kimball/White Lake 18
Brandon Valley 42, Watertown 28
Bridgewater-Emery 48, Flandreau 6
Britton-Hecla 14, Deuel 6
Brookings 49, Douglas 0
Burke 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Canton 31, Lennox 0
Chamberlain 32, Lead-Deadwood 20
Colman-Egan 60, Alcester-Hudson 0
Corsica/Stickney 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 16
Custer 62, Todd County 12
Dakota Valley 20, West Central 14
DeSmet 28, Castlewood 14
Dell Rapids 35, Tri-Valley 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Beresford 26
Estelline/Hendricks 22, Centerville 14
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Gayville-Volin 50, Avon 6
Gregory 47, Parkston 0
Groton Area 46, Redfield/Doland 6
Hamlin 49, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Harding County 62, Dupree 6
Hill City 37, Newell 14
Huron 35, Sturgis Brown 13
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, North Border 8
Langford 37, Faulkton 8
Marty Indian 51, Crazy Horse 0
Mitchell 45, Yankton 42
Mobridge-Pollock 27, Sisseton 20
New Underwood 40, Kadoka Area 0
Pierre 72, Spearfish 0
Rapid City Stevens 37, Sioux Falls Washington 34, 3OT
Red Cloud 68, Little Wound 24
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Vermillion 23
Sioux Falls Lincoln 25, Aberdeen Central 13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Rapid City Central 28
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23, Harrisburg 21
Stanley County 35, Wagner 7
Sully Buttes 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Tea Area 27, Madison 21, OT
Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 6
Wall 21, Philip 0
Warner 49, Northwestern 21
Webster 46, Milbank 0
Winner 14, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6
Wolsey-Wessington 60, Platte-Geddes 20
Iowa
Western Christian 34, Unity Christian 6
Spencer 34, Denison Schleswig 12
West Lyon 43, Emmetsburg 0
West Sioux 58, Sibley Ocheyedan 0
Minnesota
Pipestone 40, Blue Earth 21
Fairmont 40, Luverne 20
Hills Beaver Creek 47, Westbrook WG 8
Jackson County Central 73, Windom 7
Minneota 28, Dawson-Boyd 0
Murray County Central 25, New Ulm Cathedral 7