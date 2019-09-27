Watertown Police Warn of Lethal Meth after Woman’s Death

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Watertown Police are warning residents about lethal meth being distributed in the area.

The warning comes after a 41-year-old woman died from cardiac arrest as a reaction to injecting the drug.

Police were called to a home on 5th Street Southeast early Thursday morning for the medical emergency.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her name is not being released.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of illegal drug activity to contact them or the sheriff’s office.

The Watertown Police Department can be reached at (605) 882-6210.