8th Ranked Wolves Hand 19th Ranked USF First Loss

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The No. 8 Northern State University volleyball team bounced back on Saturday evening, defeating the No. 9 University of Sioux Falls 3-1. The Wolves fell in the first set, but bounced back to take the following three and hand the Cougars their first loss of the 2019 season.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 3, USF 1

Records : NSU 10-2 (3-1 NSIC), USF 11-1 (3-1 NSIC)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Sioux Falls won the first set in extras with a score of 29-27, while the Wolves took the following three sets 25-12, 25-20, and 25-15

Northern hit .331 in the match with 66 kills and just 15 attack errors

NSU added 77 digs, 61 assists, 11 blocks, and six aces

Defensively, the Wolves held the Cougars to a .160 attack percentage, forcing 23 hitting errors

The Wolves hit a match high .414 in the third set, while recording 20 kills in the opening frame

Three Wolves recorded double figure kills, while four notched double digit digs

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Laura Snyder: 21 kills, .372 attack %, 3 blocks

Sally Gaul: 16 kills, 4 blocks

Jenna Reiff: 13 kills, 19 digs

Morgan Baufield: 7 kills, .538 attack %, 6 blocks, 3 digs

Ashley Rozell: 53 assists (13.25 per set), 13 digs, 4 blocks, 3 aces

Jaiden Langlie: 26 digs (6.5 per set), 1 kill, 1 ace

Laura Ochsner: 11 digs (career high)

UP NEXT

Northern returns to Wachs Arena next Friday and Saturday versus Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State. Match starts are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday versus the Golden Eagles and 3 p.m. on Saturday against the Beavers.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics