Dordt Decimates Dakota Wesleyan
SIOUX CENTER, IA. — The Dordt Defenders rolled up 697 total yards of offense to roll over visiting Dakota Wesleyan 57-22 on Saturday afternoon in NAIA college football action in Sioux Center.
Dordt quarterback Noah Clayberg ran 20 times for 222 yards and a score while passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
DWU quarterback Kiel Nelson passed for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while also running for 78 yards and a score.
The Defenders improve to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the GPAC.
The Tigers fall to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in league play.
