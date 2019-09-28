Dordt Decimates Dakota Wesleyan

Defenders Beat Tigers

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX CENTER, IA. — The Dordt Defenders rolled up 697 total yards of offense to roll over visiting Dakota Wesleyan 57-22 on Saturday afternoon in NAIA college football action in Sioux Center.

Dordt quarterback Noah Clayberg ran 20 times for 222 yards and a score while passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

DWU quarterback Kiel Nelson passed for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while also running for 78 yards and a score.

The Defenders improve to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the GPAC.

The Tigers fall to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in league play.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!