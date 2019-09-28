Falls Art Market Wraps Up Summer Saturday’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -The Falls Art Market held it’s last outing of the summer today.

The event is put on by BronzeAge Art Casting to showcase local original art work.

The Falls Art Market is every fourth Saturday morning in the summer months from June through September.

The market is in its second year and organizer Lisa Myhre says it’s growing.

“We have established artists who have been doing this awhile, and then we have a lot of emerging artists who are just starting out.” Myhre continued, “A lot of them are just buying a tent for the first time. I think it’s exciting because they are getting a lot of really good one-on-one time with people in the community, with people who buy art and appreciate art.”

Next year Myhre says the event could start as early as may and she hopes to add more vendors monthly.