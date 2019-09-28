First Ever Public Safety Career Fair a Success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Police Department hosted the first ever Public Safety Career Fair today.

The event was held at the Sioux Falls Police Department from 12 pm-4 pm. The goal was to recruit people into the law enforcement field.

Attendees were able to talk with the Sioux Falls Fire Department, S.W.A.T Team, K9 Unit, and a Detective. They were able to fill out an application and sign up for a same day interview.

Sergeant Jason Leach said, “I think we are ecstatic with the turnout today, this is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this. I can tell you what, this isn’t going to be the last time we do it, we are going to do this again in the future. We put it together in the last month time period, so I think more planning. We learn some stuff from this time.”

Sergeant Leach also said the career fair is something that they could do up to two times a year in the future.