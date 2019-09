Lincoln Dominates Metro Tennis Championships

Patriots Win Seven Of Nine Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Lincoln Patriots dominated the girl’s Metro Tennis Meet on Saturday at McKennan Park, with champions in five of the six singles flights and two of the three double flights en route to the team championship. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

H.S. Girls’ Tennis

Metro Championship

1. Lincoln (68.5)

2. Brandon Valley (55)

3. O’Gorman (52)

4. Washington (40)

5. Roosevelt (18.5)