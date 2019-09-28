Major Renovations Coming to the Goss Opera House

WATERTOWN, SD— “If we didn’t fix the roof, it would have eventually collapsed because of the broken truss,” said Goss Opera House Executive Director Missy Sinner.

The Goss Opera House has been closed since April of 2018 because of a lack of funding.

But, now under new ownership, it looks like bright days are ahead.

The building is undergoing a $3 million renovation including a new roof, HVAC system, men’s and women’s clothing stores, a steak house and of course a new area for performers to sing their hearts out.

“In my opinion, the opera house is the anchor of our downtown. When it closed down it hurt a lot of businesses and we’re so excited to be pulling it back together,” said Sinner.

In order to keep the building standing tall, the opera house needs some community help.

Sinner says roughly $2.5 million worth of private donations helped pay for the renovations.

Now the plan is to open sooner rather than later with a potential grand re-opening in the spring.

“I can’t wait for the day we can open our doors and so the public can see everything we’ve been up to,” said Sinner. “We try to give sneak peeks on social media, but it’s just not the same as being right in the building and experiencing everything that we’re working on.”

The opera house has now opened the fundraising to the public, to find out more information click the link!