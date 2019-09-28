Northern State Spoils St. Cloud’s Homecoming
Wolves Rally For 20-17 Victory
St. Cloud, Minn. – The Northern State University football team put together a comeback victory on Saturday evening, spoiling the St. Cloud State homecoming festivities. Three Wolves recorded touchdowns in the contest, as NSU recorded their first 20-point game of the 2019 season
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 20, SCSU 17
Records: NSU 2-2 (2-2 North), SCSU 2-2 (2-2 North)
Attendance: 3470
HOW IT HAPPENED
- St. Cloud State scored early in the first quarter and held a 7-0 lead heading into the second
- Dakota Larson and Hunter Trautman knotted things up just ten seconds into the second on a 76-yard touchdown pass
- The Huskies answered back on their following two drives, taking a 17-7 lead with just over eight minutes left in the half
- Trautman ended the half on a high note for the Wolves, recording his second rushing touchdown of the season, a 1-yard run to bring NSU within three
- The two teams traded drives to open the second half before the Wolves took their first lead on Clayton Grueneich’s 1-yard run at 3:08 in the third
- The Wolves defense held the Huskies scoreless through the remainder of the third and fourth quarters, sealing Northern’s second victory of 2019
- NSU tallied 21 first downs, 80 yards rushing, 294 yards passing, and 374 yards of total offense
- They converted on 8-of-19 third down and went 2-of-4 in the red-zone
- The NSU defense held the Huskies to just 3-of-13 on third down and recorded two sacks for a total loss of 17 yards
- Two Wolves recorded 100-yard games offensively, while four notched five or more tackles defensively
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Hunter Trautman: 24-of-36 with 294 yards passing, 76-yard long, 1 rushing touchdown
- Isaiah Cherrier: 34 yards rushing
- Clayton Grueneich: 6 yards rushing, 1 touchdown
- Dakota Larson: 119 yards receiving, 76-yard long, 1 touchdown, 29 yards rushing
- Greg Lux: 91 yards receiving, 37-yard long
- AJ Frazier: 6 tackles
- Isaiah Nolan: 2 tackles, 1 sack for a loss of 11 yards
- Jacob Howard: 2 tackles, 1 sack for a loss of 6 yards
- Zach Mohs: 2 tackles, 1 interception with a 38 yard return
- Payton Eue: 295 yards punting (36.9 average), 49-yard long, 2 inside the 20, 223 yards on kickoffs (55.8 average)
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- Northern is now 7-15 all-time versus St. Cloud State
- The Wolves are now 2-0 on the road in 2019
- Clayton Grueneich notched his first career touchdown and Dakota Larson recorded his first of the year
UP NEXT
NSU remains on the road next weekend at Upper Iowa University, opening cross divisional play at 3 p.m. versus the Peacocks. Northern will be back at Swisher Field on October 12 for the Gypsy Days game at 2:30 p.m. versus Minnesota State.
