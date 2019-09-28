Northwestern Jostles Jamestown

8th Ranked Red Raiders Roll 45-6

ORANGE CITY, IA. — Tyson Kooima passed for 260 yards and three scores and Jacob Kalogonis rushed for 183 yards and three scores to lead the 8th ranked Northwestern Red Raiders to an easy 45-6 victory over Jamestown on Saturday afternoon in NAIA college football action in Orange City, Iowa.

Cade Moser was Kooima’s favorite target, hauling in six passes for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Northwestern improves to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in GPAC play. They are off next week before visiting rival Dordt on October 12th at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!